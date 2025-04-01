AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz Religious Support Office and U.S. Army/Ansbach Partnership

250331-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 31 2025) Radio news highlighting three personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz's Religious Support Office and the 80th Anniversary of the American and German alliance. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 03:29
|Category:
|B-roll
|Audio ID:
|85668
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110908191.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
