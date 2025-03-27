On this Pacific Pulse: The Japan Self-Defense Force Joint Operations Command was activated. Exercise Cope Tiger 25 officially launched the first aircraft from the US, Thai and Singaporean air forces, marking the first of flying operations for the exercise. Soldiers from the U.S. and Republic of Korea conducted a vet gap training during Freedom Shield 25, separated by a river.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 21:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85663
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110907833.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 27, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self and PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.