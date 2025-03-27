Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 27, 2025

    JAPAN

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self and Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Japan Self-Defense Force Joint Operations Command was activated. Exercise Cope Tiger 25 officially launched the first aircraft from the US, Thai and Singaporean air forces, marking the first of flying operations for the exercise. Soldiers from the U.S. and Republic of Korea conducted a vet gap training during Freedom Shield 25, separated by a river.

    Cope Tiger 25, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Freedom Shield 25

