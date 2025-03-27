Pacific Pulse: March 27, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: The Japan Self-Defense Force Joint Operations Command was activated. Exercise Cope Tiger 25 officially launched the first aircraft from the US, Thai and Singaporean air forces, marking the first of flying operations for the exercise. Soldiers from the U.S. and Republic of Korea conducted a vet gap training during Freedom Shield 25, separated by a river.