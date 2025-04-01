The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85661" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

April is the Month of the Military Child, and we’re honoring the strength, resilience and sacrifices of military kids everywhere! In this week's edition, we talk about why we celebrate and the special events taking place this month. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.