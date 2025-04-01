Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Open Mic Night

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250401-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 1, 2025) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the open mic night at O’rhys Irish pub on support site held in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Open Mic Night, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

