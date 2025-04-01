Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Red Cross Pet First-Aid Awareness Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community update on the Month of the Military child with Michael Russ, Defense Commissary Agency senior human resource manager, and Red Cross Pet First-Aid Awareness Month with Ryan Ebert, a KMC American Red Cross representative, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Red Cross Pet First-Aid Awareness Month, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

