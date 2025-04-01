Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSA PSA - Packing Heat

    TSA PSA - Packing Heat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Joni Gaines 

    Transportation Security Administration

    Even if you have a permit to carry, packing heat in your carry-on can trigger trip delays and potential fines up to $15,000.

    Prepare. Pack. Declare. Learn about how to travel with firearms at tsa.gov/firearms

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 13:00
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85627
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110902719.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSA PSA - Packing Heat, by Joni Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download