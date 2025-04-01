TSA PSA - Packing Heat

Even if you have a permit to carry, packing heat in your carry-on can trigger trip delays and potential fines up to $15,000.



Prepare. Pack. Declare. Learn about how to travel with firearms at tsa.gov/firearms