AFN Aviano Radio News: Wyvern Nation holds Maintenance Professional of the Year Ceremony

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group’s annual Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2025. This event reflected on the maintainer’s success, as they are key to the lethality of the 31st Fighter Wing, generating combat air power and deterring pacing threats in today’s high stakes security environment. (U.S. Air force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
