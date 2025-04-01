Radio News - Chief Petty Officer 132nd Birthday / Missing Soldiers

A radio newscast celebrating the 132nd birthday of the Chief Petty Officer, and informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about increased efforts to search for the Soldiers missing in Lithuania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85619
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110902097.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
