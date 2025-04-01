Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio News - Chief Petty Officer 132nd Birthday / Missing Soldiers

    Radio News - Chief Petty Officer 132nd Birthday / Missing Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    04.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast celebrating the 132nd birthday of the Chief Petty Officer, and informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about increased efforts to search for the Soldiers missing in Lithuania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 11:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85619
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110902097.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News - Chief Petty Officer 132nd Birthday / Missing Soldiers, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    chief petty officer (CPO)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download