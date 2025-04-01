American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the 31st anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Starting May 19, 2025, Wyvern Nation will host a week of events to honor 31 years of partnership and mission success. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 09:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85618
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110901896.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Week of Events, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
