    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Week of Events

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the 31st anniversary of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Starting May 19, 2025, Wyvern Nation will host a week of events to honor 31 years of partnership and mission success. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 09:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85618
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110901896.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: 31st of the 31st Week of Events, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio Spot, 31FW, AFN Aviano, Aviano Air Base, Italy

