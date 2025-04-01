Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRC, Europe, Executes Best Leader Competition in Germany - News In One April 2, 2025

    MRC, Europe, Executes Best Leader Competition in Germany - News In One April 2, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.01.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe, executed their Best Leader Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot )

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85613
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110901693.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRC, Europe, Executes Best Leader Competition in Germany - News In One April 2, 2025, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    Europe
    EUCOM
    Grafenwhoer
    interoperabiilty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download