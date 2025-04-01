Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 8 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 3 of 3

“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.



In the third episode about Marine Capt. Ron Forrester, who went missing on Dec. 27, 1972, while serving as an A-6A Intruder navigator and bombardier on a mission over north Vietnam and was accounted for Dec. 4, 2023, we talk to Blake Ayala, one of the forensic archaeologists who was the Scientific Recovery Expert on one recovery missions to find Capt. Forrester in Vietnam.



Song: Man Of War

Artist: Aaron Paul Low

Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war

License code: PXNZLNQXUTDRKCKP