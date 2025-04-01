Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing And Not Forgotten Ep. 8 - Marine Capt Ronald Forrester 3 of 3

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Audio by Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    “Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American service members still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.

    In the third episode about Marine Capt. Ron Forrester, who went missing on Dec. 27, 1972, while serving as an A-6A Intruder navigator and bombardier on a mission over north Vietnam and was accounted for Dec. 4, 2023, we talk to Blake Ayala, one of the forensic archaeologists who was the Scientific Recovery Expert on one recovery missions to find Capt. Forrester in Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025
    Vietnam War
    Vietnam
    Forrester
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    POW/MIA recovery

