This is a 30-second radio spot covering the "Spring Car Care Safety Day" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 11, 2025, at Pulaski Auto Skills Center, Bldg. 2859 on Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 07:55
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85581
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110899009.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Spring Car Care Safety Day, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.