    KMC Update - My Army Post App and Public Health Week

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.31.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs specialist, explains the uses for the new My Army Post App, on March 30, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James McIntosh, a Public Health technician, talks about topics that will be covered throughout National Public Health Week, on April 1, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Public Health
    News Update
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    National Public Health Week
    My Army Post App

