KMC Update - My Army Post App and Public Health Week

Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs specialist, explains the uses for the new My Army Post App, on March 30, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James McIntosh, a Public Health technician, talks about topics that will be covered throughout National Public Health Week, on April 1, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)