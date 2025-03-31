Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs officer gives remarks after retiring with 30 years of service

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Former Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell gives comments March 27, 2025, during her retirement ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Townsell served 30 years in Army Public Affairs as a Soldier and as an Army civilian serving in positions in Europe and the United States. Eleven of her 30 years was serving in uniform as a Soldier. Townsell was the Public Affairs Officer for Fort McCoy for nearly a decade. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 18:48
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Public Affairs officer gives remarks after retiring with 30 years of service, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army public affairs
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office
    Tonya Townsell

