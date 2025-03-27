Personnel Matters Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85544" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force Personnel Center and how they support you. From cross training, career development, and promotions to assignments, retiree affairs, and the Exceptional Family Member Program we have something for everyone.

AFPC Resource links:

Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil

AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil

Total Force Service Center – 1-800-525-0102

EFMP website – daffamilyvector.us.af.mil

MyFSS.us.af.mil