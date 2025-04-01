Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel Matters

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Audio by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Episode 1, AFPC Overview
    AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force Personnel Center and how they support you. From cross training, career development, and promotions to assignments, retiree affairs, and the Exceptional Family Member Program we have something for everyone.
    AFPC Resource links:
    Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
    AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil
    Total Force Service Center – 1-800-525-0102
    EFMP website – daffamilyvector.us.af.mil
    MyFSS.us.af.mil

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 10:46
    Length: 00:07:28
    This work, Personnel Matters, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

