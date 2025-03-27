Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Navigating Military Balls With Confidence

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Military birthday balls bring people together to celebrate history and community. Listen to a fellow service member and discover the significance of military balls along with helpful tips for spouses attending these special events — from appropriate attire and where to shop to seating arrangements and making meaningful connections. Take advantage of the opportunity to make the night one to remember by knowing what to expect.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Capt. Joy Ngon A Ngon, an XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs officer, at Fort Bragg located in North Carolina.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://blog-brigade.militaryonesource.mil/2023/11/14/tips-for-your-first-military-ball/ to find out more about military balls.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 09:57
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85543
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110894013.mp3
    Length: 00:21:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Navigating Military Balls With Confidence, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

