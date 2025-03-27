Audio; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85535" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Lt. Jonathan Miller, commander of Task Expeditionary Force 68, explains his team’s roles in the continuation of recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)