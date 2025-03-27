Audio; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

U.S. Navy Lt. Jonathan Miller, commander of Task Expeditionary Force 68, explains his team’s roles in the continuation of recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 00:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85535
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110893116.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
