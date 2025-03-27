Audio; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, and Col. Jim Armstrong, commander of 1st Armored Combat Brigade Team, 3rd Infantry Division discuss the recovery efforts for the U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army recording by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)