    Audio; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

    LITHUANIA

    03.30.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, and Col. Jim Armstrong, commander of 1st Armored Combat Brigade Team, 3rd Infantry Division discuss the recovery efforts for the U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army recording by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 04:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85534
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110892760.mp3
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: LT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyLithuaniaEffort
    #ArmyLithuaniaStrongerTogether

