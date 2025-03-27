250327-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 27, 2025) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 04:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85513
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110890442.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Live On-Air Radio - MC2 Alonzo "Hungry" Martin-Frazier, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.