American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Norwegian Foot March hosted at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2025. The march is a military endurance test created in 1915 with the strategic goal of moving large units over a great distance swiftly and in a manner that enables them to be combat ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 11:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85495
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110888029.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio News: Aviano Air Base Holds Norwegian Foot March, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.