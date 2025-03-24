AFN Radio News: Aviano Air Base Holds Norwegian Foot March

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Norwegian Foot March hosted at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2025. The march is a military endurance test created in 1915 with the strategic goal of moving large units over a great distance swiftly and in a manner that enables them to be combat ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)