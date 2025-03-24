Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio News: Aviano Air Base Holds Norwegian Foot March

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.27.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Norwegian Foot March hosted at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2025. The march is a military endurance test created in 1915 with the strategic goal of moving large units over a great distance swiftly and in a manner that enables them to be combat ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 11:01
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    AFN Aviano, 31 FW, Aviano Air Base, NATO, Combat Ready, Marching

