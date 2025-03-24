Two-minute newscast covering USS California hosts Council on Foreign Relations delegation and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group departs for regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 09:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85454
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110882996.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250324 Bahrain Beat, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.