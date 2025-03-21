Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2025

    JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The 65th Medical Brigade's Pacific Medics lead joint, combined medical evacuation exercise during Eighth Army's Freedom Lift 25-1 in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade joined Royal Thai Army Soldiers for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025; the U.S.S Vermont returned home to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii from its first western Pacific Deployment.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 02:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
