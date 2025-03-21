Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: The 65th Medical Brigade's Pacific Medics lead joint, combined medical evacuation exercise during Eighth Army's Freedom Lift 25-1 in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade joined Royal Thai Army Soldiers for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Training during Hanuman Guardian 2025; the U.S.S Vermont returned home to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii from its first western Pacific Deployment.