Jevon Holland, New York Giants safety, speaks about giving back to the children of the Kaiserslautern Military Community at the NFL Pro Camp, on March 21, 2025. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, shares retirement information regarding health insurance, on March 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|03.24.2025
|03.25.2025 04:06
|Newscasts
|85435
|2503/DOD_110880462.mp3
|00:01:58
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|3
|0
|0
This work, KMC Update - NFL Pro Camp and Reserve Retirement Transitioning, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
