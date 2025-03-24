Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - NFL Pro Camp and Reserve Retirement Transitioning

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.24.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Jevon Holland, New York Giants safety, speaks about giving back to the children of the Kaiserslautern Military Community at the NFL Pro Camp, on March 21, 2025. Meanwhile, Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, shares retirement information regarding health insurance, on March 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

