American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operation Group’s success during Fighting Wyvern Combat Exercise 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Airmen from the 31st OG, comprised of different air force specialty codes, united as a single adaptive force and used their combined expertise to overcome each challenge faced to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 12:00
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85424
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110876920.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OG success during Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.