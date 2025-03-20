Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OG success during Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OG success during Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.18.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operation Group’s success during Fighting Wyvern Combat Exercise 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Airmen from the 31st OG, comprised of different air force specialty codes, united as a single adaptive force and used their combined expertise to overcome each challenge faced to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 12:00
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85424
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876920.mp3
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OG success during Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano Air Base, NATO, Fighting Wyvern, AFN Aviano, US Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download