AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OG success during Fighting Wyvern 25-01

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operation Group’s success during Fighting Wyvern Combat Exercise 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Airmen from the 31st OG, comprised of different air force specialty codes, united as a single adaptive force and used their combined expertise to overcome each challenge faced to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)