Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Speaks At Department of The Air Force Summit And Tennessee National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Speaks At Department of The Air Force Summit And Tennessee National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.19.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250320-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 20 2025) Radio new highlighting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent address on the Air Force and Space Force at the Department of The Air Force Summit and the participation of Tennessee National Guard and two Bulgarian Armed Forces members in the State Best Warrior Competition stateside. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 08:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85395
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876443.mp3
    Length: 00:02:17
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Speaks At Department of The Air Force Summit And Tennessee National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    Department of the Air Force
    State Best Warrior Competition
    Pete Hegseth
    Tennessee National Gaurd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download