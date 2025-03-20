250320-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 20 2025) Radio new highlighting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent address on the Air Force and Space Force at the Department of The Air Force Summit and the participation of Tennessee National Guard and two Bulgarian Armed Forces members in the State Best Warrior Competition stateside. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85395
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110876443.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Speaks At Department of The Air Force Summit And Tennessee National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.