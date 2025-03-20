AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Speaks At Department of The Air Force Summit And Tennessee National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85395" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250320-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 20 2025) Radio new highlighting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent address on the Air Force and Space Force at the Department of The Air Force Summit and the participation of Tennessee National Guard and two Bulgarian Armed Forces members in the State Best Warrior Competition stateside. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)