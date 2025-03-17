In this News In One:
U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion and 351st Psychological Operations Company alongside NATO allies participated in battlefield simulations during Allied Spirit 25 in Hohenfels, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 05:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85373
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110874075.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers alongside NATO allies participate in Allied Spirit 25 – News In One March 24, 2025, by Amn Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
