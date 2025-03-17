Two-minute newscast covering NAVCENT Hosts Mental Health Campaign at NSA Bahrain and NPS and TOPGUN Launch New Master of Warfare Operations Degree. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 05:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85353
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110871620.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 12MAR25, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.