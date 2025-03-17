Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC Super Show, Mar. 18, 2025

    SPAIN

    03.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota Nack 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 18, 2025) Command Master Chief Donald Alvarado, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show, "CMC Super Show," accompanied by Commander Justin Jennings, executive officer of NAVSTA Rota, Quartermaster 1st Class Marquise Hammond, and Yeoman Second Class Deandre Rose from NAVSTA Rota's Passport Office, Mar. 18, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S. NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota Nack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 06:32
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85350
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110870677.mp3
    Length: 00:37:57
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Super Show, Mar. 18, 2025, by PO2 Dakota Nack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

