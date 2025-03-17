SETAF-AF, Tunisian Armed Forces and Senegal EOD technicians conduct trilateral exchange - News In One March 19, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85334" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this News In one:



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Or SETAF-AF, recently continued its long-standing collaboration with the Tunisian Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Or E-O-D, technicians for a trilateral learning exchange. For the first time the exchange also included the Armed Forces of Senegal E-O-D Technicians.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)