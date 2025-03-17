SETAF-AF, Tunisian Armed Forces and Senegal EOD technicians conduct trilateral exchange - News In One March 19, 2025

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In one:

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Or SETAF-AF, recently continued its long-standing collaboration with the Tunisian Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Or E-O-D, technicians for a trilateral learning exchange. For the first time the exchange also included the Armed Forces of Senegal E-O-D Technicians.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)

