SETAF-AF, Tunisian Armed Forces and Senegal EOD technicians conduct trilateral exchange - News In One March 19, 2025

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, Or SETAF-AF, recently continued its long-standing collaboration with the Tunisian Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Or E-O-D, technicians for a trilateral learning exchange. For the first time the exchange also included the Armed Forces of Senegal E-O-D Technicians.
