Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 21: The Heart of Leadership with CMC Jen Hafer

In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art and Frankie, Command Master Chief (CMC) Jen Hafer joins the conversation to discuss her role at NAVWAR and her vision for the command. As the senior enlisted leader, CMC Hafer focuses on the human factors that contribute to mission success—mentorship, professional development, and overall well-being—rather than technical expertise.



She introduces her philosophy of Vitamin C—Connections, Character, and Competence, emphasizing the key attributes that shape strong leaders and teams. She also shares how the Power of Positivity (POP) can create a healthier, more engaged workforce. Additionally, CMC Hafer highlights the NAVWAR wellness program and its role in fostering a culture of balance and resilience.



This episode offers insight into how leadership, positivity, and a people-first approach can enhance both individual and organizational success at NAVWAR.