Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: Mar 13, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: Mar 13, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    Seventh Air Force has begun U.S. air component training during Freedom Shield 25. The America Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed their first patrol of 2025. U.S. based F-35s recently arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, to begin replacing FA-18 Hornets in rotational deployments to Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85258
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110862561.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Mar 13, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download