    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 12 - SEA John T. Raines III

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John T. Raines III, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau joins the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss his lifelong career in the U.S. Army National Guard from past to present and how it's shaped his leadership style through the years.

