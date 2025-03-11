Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: The Integration of Combat Arms & Logistics

    03.12.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #1: On the first official episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Dave McKinney who is an Armor officer serving as a Small Group Leader in the Captains Career Course at the Army Sustainment University to discuss the integration of Combat Arms & Logistics.

