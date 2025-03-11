The LOGSTAT: The Integration of Combat Arms & Logistics

Episode #1: On the first official episode of The LOGSTAT, CPT Garett Pyle meets with CPT Dave McKinney who is an Armor officer serving as a Small Group Leader in the Captains Career Course at the Army Sustainment University to discuss the integration of Combat Arms & Logistics.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:30:01
