Military OneSource Podcast — Finding Your Place as a New Service Member

Step into the journey of Pfc. Nicole Miller as she shares her story of transitioning from former military spouse and parent to enlisted soldier. Through personal challenges, unexpected turns and moments of growth, she reflects on the realities of balancing parenthood, military life and a new career. Hear how she found support through military resources like child care, mentorship and guidance in adjusting to the demands of training while building confidence in her new role.



Host Bruce Moody and Pfc. Nicole Miller offer a firsthand look at adapting to change as a new service member and finding success.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/new-to-the-military/ to learn about the resources and support available to new service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.