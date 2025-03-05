Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Finding Your Place as a New Service Member

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Step into the journey of Pfc. Nicole Miller as she shares her story of transitioning from former military spouse and parent to enlisted soldier. Through personal challenges, unexpected turns and moments of growth, she reflects on the realities of balancing parenthood, military life and a new career. Hear how she found support through military resources like child care, mentorship and guidance in adjusting to the demands of training while building confidence in her new role.

    Host Bruce Moody and Pfc. Nicole Miller offer a firsthand look at adapting to change as a new service member and finding success.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/new-to-the-military/ to learn about the resources and support available to new service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 12:16
    Length: 00:17:19
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
