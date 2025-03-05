Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Sembach Minimarket and National Nutrition Month

    KMC Update - Sembach Minimarket and National Nutrition Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Krystal Mclaurin, Army and Air Forces Exchange Service representative, speaks about what is offered by the Sembach Kaserne minimarket on March 5, 2025. Meanwhile, Katherine Cutler, 86th Medical Group Health Promotion coordinator, explains the purpose of National Nutrition Month on March 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85184
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110852167.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Sembach Minimarket and National Nutrition Month, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AAFES
    86th Medical Group
    health promotion
    86th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download