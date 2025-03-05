Welcome to the Build Strong With Us podcast series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In this edition, we talk with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Crystal Torgerson with the Logistics Activity. Crystal started her career as a federal employee working at a military grocery store. Through college she participated in the Pathways internship program, ultimately earning a full-time position upon her graduation. With a love of logistics, she has worked her way through the ranks and now serves as a senior civilian program manager, illustrating the opportunities to build a career within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
To suggest a topic for a future episode, email BuildStrongWithUs@usace.army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 14:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85177
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110849980.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:01
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - Build Strong With Us Series - Crystal Torgerson – Pathways Program, by LTC Reagan Lauritzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.