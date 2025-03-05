Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Build Strong With Us Series - Crystal Torgerson – Pathways Program

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Audio by Lt. Col. Reagan Lauritzen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Welcome to the Build Strong With Us podcast series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    In this edition, we talk with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Crystal Torgerson with the Logistics Activity. Crystal started her career as a federal employee working at a military grocery store. Through college she participated in the Pathways internship program, ultimately earning a full-time position upon her graduation. With a love of logistics, she has worked her way through the ranks and now serves as a senior civilian program manager, illustrating the opportunities to build a career within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    To suggest a topic for a future episode, email BuildStrongWithUs@usace.army.mil.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
