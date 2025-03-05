The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for March 4, 2025. The segment covered the arrival of Italian Air Force at Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 08:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85170
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110849102.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250304, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.