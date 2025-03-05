Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Baumholder Behavior Health and University of Maryland Global Campus

    KMC Update - Baumholder Behavior Health and University of Maryland Global Campus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.05.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Baumholder Behavior Health with Staff Sergeant Trevor Hanel, the Baumholder Behavior Health NCOIC, and University of Maryland Global Campus with Marcus Gradney, the Senior Program Coordinator for the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 07:37
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85168
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110849055.mp3
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Baumholder Behavior Health and University of Maryland Global Campus, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Health and wellness
    behavior health
    KMC Update
    UMGC Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download