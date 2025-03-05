Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Baltic Sentry 25 & SECDEF Visits EUCOM

    AFN Naples Radio News - Baltic Sentry 25 & SECDEF Visits EUCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    250307-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 7, 2025) Radio news highlighting Marines supporting Baltic Sentry mission in the Baltic Sea and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's visit to U.S. European Command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 06:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85167
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110849048.mp3
    Length: 00:02:23
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Baltic Sentry 25 & SECDEF Visits EUCOM, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples
    SECDEF
    Baltic Sentry 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download