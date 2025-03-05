Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 20 Years of the 724 AMS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 20th anniversary of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. Since its activation in 2005, the 724th has played a vital role in ensuring rapid and decisive en route global air mobility within a joint and combined operating environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Radio News, Aviano Air Base, 724th Air Mobility Squadron, Tenant units

