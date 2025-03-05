AFN Aviano Radio News: 20 Years of the 724 AMS

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 20th anniversary of the 724th Air Mobility Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 7, 2025. Since its activation in 2005, the 724th has played a vital role in ensuring rapid and decisive en route global air mobility within a joint and combined operating environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)