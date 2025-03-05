Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News – Fort Benning Renaming and USAG Poland Relief Campaign

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250304-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 4 2025) Radio news highlighting the renaming of Fort Benning and United States Army Garrison Poland's recent relief and awareness campaign for Soldiers facing financial hardships. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Fort Benning
    renaming
    USAG Poland
    Relief Campaign

