Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Partnered Medical Training and Joint Naval Special Warfare Training

    AFN Naples Radio News - Partnered Medical Training and Joint Naval Special Warfare Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250303-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 3, 2025) Radio news highlighting partnered medical training between U.S. Army and Ghana Armed Forces in Vicenza, Italy and Naval Special Warfare training with Lithuanian and German special warfare operators. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 05:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85158
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110848947.mp3
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Partnered Medical Training and Joint Naval Special Warfare Training, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naples
    Naval Special Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download