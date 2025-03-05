Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News – Exercise Dynamic Manta 25 and USAG Wiesbaden Job Fair

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.05.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250305-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 5 2025) Radio news highlighting Exercise Dynamic Manta 25 and the recent Army Community Service's mini job fair at United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 05:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85157
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110848936.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News – Exercise Dynamic Manta 25 and USAG Wiesbaden Job Fair, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    job fair
    USAG Wiesbaden Army Base
    Exercise Dynamic Manta 25

