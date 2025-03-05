Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE March 7, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. Soldiers, along with allies from the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark and the U.K., completed Table V artillery qualifications on the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System, in Setermoen, Norway, as part of Joint Viking 2025.

    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Norway
    EUCOM
    Army
    M270A2
    Joint Viking 2025

