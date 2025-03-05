NEWS IN ONE March 7, 2025

On today's News in One:



U.S. Soldiers, along with allies from the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark and the U.K., completed Table V artillery qualifications on the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System, in Setermoen, Norway, as part of Joint Viking 2025.



(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)