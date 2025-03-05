Pacific Pulse: March 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85150" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: On this Pacific Pulse; Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the annual Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu; and in Korea, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons joined forces with U.S. and Republic of Korea Army to execute a combined arms live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex.