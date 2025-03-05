Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: March 6

    Pacific Pulse: March 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.05.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: On this Pacific Pulse; Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the annual Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu; and in Korea, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons joined forces with U.S. and Republic of Korea Army to execute a combined arms live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 19:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85150
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110848516.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 6, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-fire exercise
    IndoPacific Command
    Adm Paparo
    POST conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download