Pacific Pulse: March 6

On this Pacific Pulse: On this Pacific Pulse; Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered the keynote address at the annual Pacific Operational Science & Technology Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu; and in Korea, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons joined forces with U.S. and Republic of Korea Army to execute a combined arms live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 19:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85150
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110848516.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
