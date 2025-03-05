The DINFOS Way - Ep. 24 - DINFOS PAVILION: Empowering Warriors in the Information Battlespace

Discover DINFOS PAVILION. In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, host Jack Rous and DINFOS Provost Mary O'Shea explore the resources available at pavilion.dinfos.edu. Learn how this free platform equips elite warfighters with essential tools for crisis response, strategic messaging, and mission-critical communication. From crafting powerful press releases to mastering Adobe software for impactful visual storytelling, PAVILION is your gateway to excellence in military communication. Tune in to discover how this innovative resource supports the DOD's focus on lethality, readiness, and winning the information war. Whether you're a seasoned communicator or new to the field, this episode is your blueprint for leveraging PAVILION to strengthen America's defense capabilities