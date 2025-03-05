A 15 second radio spot highlighting the Red Cross Pokémon Club at Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 03:13
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85110
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110846594.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Red Cross Pokémon Club, by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.