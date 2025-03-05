February 28th, MWR partnered with the Harbor View Club to host, Sip N Sparkle, a ladies night for the community. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2025 22:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85108
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110846501.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 04MAR25: SIP N SPARKLE, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.